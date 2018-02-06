Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Day-to-day with shoulder injury
Olynyk (shoulder) did not practice Tuesday, but X-rays came back negative and he is considered day-to-day, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.
With no MRI scheduled for Olynyk, it doesn't look like the shoulder injury that forced him out of Monday's loss to the Magic is being considered as a very serious one. However, his inability to practice Tuesday still leaves his status for Wednesday's game against the Rockets in doubt. Olynyk's participation in shootaround Wednesday morning will be a good indicator of whether or not he'll be able to return or not.
