Olynyk scored 15 points (5-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding 16 rebounds, two steals and an assist in 32 minutes off the bench during Monday's 117-100 win over the Hornets.

The 28-year-old appeared to injure his arm or shoulder in the third quarter, but with the Heat already short-handed -- they only played nine players on the night and had no one else healthy on their bench -- Olynyk stayed in the game and put together his first double-double of the year while leading the team in boards. He's seeing fewer shot attempts than he did in his first two seasons with Miami, a situation not likely to change with the offense now running through Jimmy Butler, but Olynyk is still one of the key players on the team's second unit.