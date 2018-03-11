Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Double-doubles in comfortable victory
Olynyk had 13 points (4-5 FG, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 21 minutes during Saturday's 129-102 victory over Washington.
Olynyk, along with just about every other Heat player, saw limited minutes Saturday. This game was a complete blow-out, resulting in the Heat going extra deep into their rotations. Olynyk has been quietly chugging along, having now scored in double-figures in four of his last five games. He has also contributed at least one steal in each of those five games while averaging 7.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He is not the most attractive option but holds some standard league value, especially with the playoffs within sight.
