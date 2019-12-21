Olynyk had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Friday's 129-114 victory over the Knicks.

Olynyk took advantage of garbage time, managing to finish with a double-double, albeit an empty one. He has been trending down over the past few weeks after a short period of standard league relevance. As is typically the case with Olynyk, consistency is an ongoing issue. The Heat have a lot of depth and so the off-nights are often magnified. He is not someone to target in 12-team leagues barring an injury to Myers Leonard.