Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Double-doubles in Saturday's win
Olynyk tallied 15 points (2-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 121-98 victory over the Clippers.
Olynyk came off the bench but started the second half, replacing the injured Tyler Johnson (shoulder). He finished with double-digit scoring for the fifth consecutive game despite shooting just 2-of-13 from the field. Olynyk compensated by going 9-of-11 from the free-throw line, a career-high mark for the versatile big man. His role is likely to change from game-to-game depending on the matchup and injuries but he is worth a look in standard leagues if you are in need of a center.
More News
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Scores 16 points Sunday•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Fails to crack rotation•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Scores season-high 20 points in Friday's loss•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Posts 13 points in reserve role•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Retreats to bench Monday•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Pours in 19 points Saturday•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...