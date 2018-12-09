Olynyk tallied 15 points (2-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 121-98 victory over the Clippers.

Olynyk came off the bench but started the second half, replacing the injured Tyler Johnson (shoulder). He finished with double-digit scoring for the fifth consecutive game despite shooting just 2-of-13 from the field. Olynyk compensated by going 9-of-11 from the free-throw line, a career-high mark for the versatile big man. His role is likely to change from game-to-game depending on the matchup and injuries but he is worth a look in standard leagues if you are in need of a center.