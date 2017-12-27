Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Double-doubles in victory
Olynyk collected 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Tuesday' 107-89 victory over the Magic.
Olynyk received the start despite the return of Hassan Whiteside. James Johnson (ankle) was ruled out prior to tipoff with what appears to be an aggravation of his ankle injury. Olynyk has been playing very well of late while seeing some consistent minutes. His production will take a hit once the Heat starts getting their players back, however, there is a chance he remains in the starting lineup and Johnson moves to the bench, a role he thrived in last season. Olynyk should be owned in most league formats until we see how the rotations play out moving forward.
