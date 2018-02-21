Olynyk (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Olynyk missed the team's final four games prior to the All-Star break and it appears the extra week and half off wasn't enough for the big man to make a full recovery. He's now slated to miss Friday's contest and with the team heading into a back-to-back set, there's certainly a chance he's unable to play Saturday against the Grizzlies as well. He continues to remain without any sort of timetable, so look for Bam Adebayo and James Johnson to shoulder extra minutes in the frontcourt.