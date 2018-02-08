Olynyk (shoulder) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Bucks, Anthony Chiang of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Olynyk did not go through Thursday's practice and has not been given a timetable for a return, so he should be considered day-to-day. That said, it's unlikely he'll take the floor Friday. Assuming he's sidelined once more, Bam Adebayo and James Johnson should continue seeing bumps in playing time.

