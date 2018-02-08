Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Doubtful Friday vs. Milwaukee
Olynyk (shoulder) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Bucks, Anthony Chiang of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Olynyk did not go through Thursday's practice and has not been given a timetable for a return, so he should be considered day-to-day. That said, it's unlikely he'll take the floor Friday. Assuming he's sidelined once more, Bam Adebayo and James Johnson should continue seeing bumps in playing time.
