Olynyk suffered a left shoulder strain in Monday's game against the Magic and is doubtful to return, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Olynyk suffered the left shoulder injury in the first half of Monday's game, and will have the shoulder re-evaluated during halftime. If Olynyk is unable to return to the game, James Johnson and Bam Adebayo will likely see increased run. Prior to his injury, Olynyk played seven minutes and recorded one assist.