Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Doubtful to return Monday
Olynyk suffered a left shoulder strain in Monday's game against the Magic and is doubtful to return, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Olynyk suffered the left shoulder injury in the first half of Monday's game, and will have the shoulder re-evaluated during halftime. If Olynyk is unable to return to the game, James Johnson and Bam Adebayo will likely see increased run. Prior to his injury, Olynyk played seven minutes and recorded one assist.
More News
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Will not return Monday•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Impresses in start versus Pistons•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Starting vs. Detroit•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Scores team-high 19 points Friday•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Scores 12 points in Monday's win•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Drains winning free throw in win•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...