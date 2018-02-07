Olynyk (shoulder) is doubtful for Wednesday's contest against the Rockets, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Olynyk, who is day-to-day, failed to go through practice Tuesday, so this designation isn't too surprising. Assuming he misses the contest against Houston, James Johnson, Bam Adebayo and Justise Winslow (illness) could all see expanded roles.

