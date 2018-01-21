Olynyk tallied 16 points (6-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes in Saturday's 106-105 win over the Hornets.

Olynyk capped off his third double-double of January by draining a clutch free throw with under a second remaining, sealing the win for the Heat. The fifth-year pro also put up a season-high number of shot attempts while posting his ninth double-digit scoring effort in the last 11 contests. Olynyk continues to come off the bench behind James Johnson, but the role is still typically affording him minutes in the mid-20s on most nights, keeping his fantasy stock solid across all formats.