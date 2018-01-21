Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Drains winning free throw in win
Olynyk tallied 16 points (6-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes in Saturday's 106-105 win over the Hornets.
Olynyk capped off his third double-double of January by draining a clutch free throw with under a second remaining, sealing the win for the Heat. The fifth-year pro also put up a season-high number of shot attempts while posting his ninth double-digit scoring effort in the last 11 contests. Olynyk continues to come off the bench behind James Johnson, but the role is still typically affording him minutes in the mid-20s on most nights, keeping his fantasy stock solid across all formats.
More News
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Provides spark off bench versus Nets•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Leads bench with 15 points•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Scores 21 off bench Monday•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Shifting to bench role Sunday•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Big double-double in Wednesday's win•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Will remain starting power forward Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...