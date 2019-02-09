Olynyk is starting Friday against the Kings, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Olynyk will join the first unit for the second straight contest, meaning James Johnson will come off the bench again. Olynyk put up just seven points and recorded four rebounds along with two assists and a steal in 20 minutes during his last start, but coach Erik Spoelstra evidently saw something he liked in Olynyk's performance.

