Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Dropped from rotation
Olynyk (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Monday in the Heat's 107-99 loss to the Celtics.
Even a matchup against Olynyk's former team wasn't enough for coach Erik Spoelstra to justify turning to the big man off the bench, as Derrick Jones Jr. and Bam Adebayo instead worked as the top frontcourt reserves. It's hard to quibble with Spoelstra's rotation choices for this game, as both Jones (18 points, nine rebounds, one steal and one block in 29 minutes) and Adebayo (13 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 28 minutes) were outstanding. Olynyk should re-enter the bench mix before long, but his playing time is likely to be highly volatile from game to game. Over the preceding five contests, Olynyk had played four, 12, 13, 25 and five minutes.
