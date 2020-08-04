Olynyk will enter the starting lineup Tuesday against Boston in place of Jimmy Butler (ankle), Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

With Butler nursing a sore ankle, the Heat will go big with both Olynyk and Bam Adebayo up front, while Jae Crowder, Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson will comprise the remainder of the lineup. Olynyk has shown well off the bench of late, scoring 37 total points over Miami's first two seeding games.