Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Enters starting five Wednesday
Olynyk will start Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Olynyk will replace Meyers Leonard, who's out with an injured ankle. So far this year, the Gonzaga alum's seen action in 43 games and is averaging 7.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 19.7 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...