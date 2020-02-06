Play

Olynyk will start Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Olynyk will replace Meyers Leonard, who's out with an injured ankle. So far this year, the Gonzaga alum's seen action in 43 games and is averaging 7.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 19.7 minutes per contest.

