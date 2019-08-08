Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Exits with injury
Olynyk exited Wednesday's international exhibition game with a leg injury, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Olynyk was playing with Team Canada and sustained the injury when he slipped on an apparent wet spot and went down hard. According to Blake Murphy of The Athletic, coach Nick Nurse said the 28-year-old will undergo X-rays.
