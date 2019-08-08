Olynyk, who exited the Canadian national team's exhibition game Wednesday against Nigeria in the third quarter after slipping on a wet floor, was diagnosed with a bruised right knee after X-rays on his leg returned negative, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Olynyk said he expects the injury to keep him off the court for about a week, but he hasn't chosen to withdraw from his national team obligations and plans on playing in the FIBA World Cup, which begins Aug. 31. The 28-year-old -- who was nearly traded earlier in the offseason before ultimately sticking with the Heat -- will be entering the third season of the four-year, $50 million deal he signed with Miami in 2017. He'll likely open training camp as the leading candidate to start at power forward alongside third-year center Bam Adebayo.