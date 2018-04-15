Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Explodes for team-high scoring total
Olynyk posted 26 points (9-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt 4-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 31 minutes in Miami's 130-103 loss to the Sixers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.
Olynyk was one of the few bright spots for the Heat in a game that turned into a second-half blowout for the Sixers. The floor-spacing big man was hot from the field throughout the night and ended up comfortably outpacing starter James Johnson in both minutes and points. Olynyk's scoring prowess will likely be counted on heavily as the series unfolds, especially with Miami now likely feeling an extra sense of urgency following such a lopsided defeat.
More News
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Helps team to comeback victory•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Shines off the bench•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Scores 11 points off bench Thursday•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Leads team with 19 points•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Continues impressive play•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Fills the box score in victory•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....