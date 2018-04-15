Olynyk posted 26 points (9-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt 4-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 31 minutes in Miami's 130-103 loss to the Sixers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Olynyk was one of the few bright spots for the Heat in a game that turned into a second-half blowout for the Sixers. The floor-spacing big man was hot from the field throughout the night and ended up comfortably outpacing starter James Johnson in both minutes and points. Olynyk's scoring prowess will likely be counted on heavily as the series unfolds, especially with Miami now likely feeling an extra sense of urgency following such a lopsided defeat.