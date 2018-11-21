Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Fails to crack rotation
Olynyk (coach's decision) didn't leave the bench in Tuesday's 104-92 loss to the Nets.
Even with two rotation regulars in Goran Dragic (knee) and Tyler Johnson (hamstring) sitting out, coach Erik Spoelstra couldn't find minutes for Olynyk. The big man's playing time had already trending downward heading into Tuesday, but Spoelstra finally decided to pull the plug on Olynyk and deployed James Johnson and Bam Adebayo as the primary backups at power forward and center, respectively. An opportunity should open back up for Olynyk eventually, but those holding him in fantasy leagues shouldn't hesitate to move on.
