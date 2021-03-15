Olynyk registered 18 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks across 34 minutes in Sunday's win over the Magic.

Olynyk is certainly trending in the right direction of late, as he's scored 18 or more points in three of his last four games while also tallying at least one rebound, assist, steal and block in three straight contests. He's making quite an impact on both ends of the court for Miami and that capacity to contribute both on offense and defense could make him a decent streaming alternative in category-based leagues.