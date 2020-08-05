Olynyk registered 15 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 112-106 win over the Celtics.
Olynyk started in place of Jimmy Butler (ankle) and delivered a strong effort on both ends of the court. The Canadian big man has looked serviceable in Miami's first three games since the restart -- racking up 52 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists -- and could remain a strong play across most formats, particularly if Butler is forced to miss additional games moving forward.
More News
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Entering starting five•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Scores 17 off bench•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Season-high 20 points in re-opener•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Leads way against Jazz•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Steps up in first scrimmage game•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Amazing per-minute production•