Olynyk registered 15 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 112-106 win over the Celtics.

Olynyk started in place of Jimmy Butler (ankle) and delivered a strong effort on both ends of the court. The Canadian big man has looked serviceable in Miami's first three games since the restart -- racking up 52 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists -- and could remain a strong play across most formats, particularly if Butler is forced to miss additional games moving forward.