Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Fills the box score in victory
Olynyk produced 30 points (11-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, four blocks and one steal in 41 minutes during Monday's 149-141 victory over Denver.
Olynyk kept things going Monday, recording his seventh double-digit scoring game in his previous nine outings. He has been thriving with Hassan Whiteside (hip) on the sidelines and has rocketed into must-own territory. With no word on when Whiteside might make a return, Olynyk is going to keep seeing additional playing time and needs to be active in all lineups.
