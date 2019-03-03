Olynyk finished with 25 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal across 34 minutes in the Heat's win over the Nets on Saturday.

Olynyk made his 11th straight start on Saturday, scoring a game-high 25 points and contributing across the stat sheet. He's been solid in his newly-minted starting role, especially over his last three games where he's averaging 21.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.