Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Game-high 25 points
Olynyk finished with 25 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal across 34 minutes in the Heat's win over the Nets on Saturday.
Olynyk made his 11th straight start on Saturday, scoring a game-high 25 points and contributing across the stat sheet. He's been solid in his newly-minted starting role, especially over his last three games where he's averaging 21.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
