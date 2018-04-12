Olynyk totaled 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 victory over Toronto.

Olynyk continues to play well off the bench, once again seeing more playing time than Hassan Whiteside. Despite the role with the second unit, he has shown he could eventually take the starting role away from Whiteside. Olynyk fits the modern game a little better than Whiteside and the off-season is going to be an interesting one in Miami.