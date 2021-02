Olynyk has shot 2-for-28 from three across the past seven games.

Olynyk's three-point shooting ability has frozen solid, with the big man hitting just 7.1 percent of his threes during this stretch. He's still managed to score 8.6 points per game in 25.3 minutes, so fantasy managers haven't been completely out of luck. Olynyk has also averaged 5.6 boards and 2.3 assists across the past seven games.