Olynyk registered 19 points (7-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt), eight rebounds and an assist across 28 minutes in Monday's 118-90 win over the Thunder.

Olynyk ended just two boards shy of what would've been his first double-double of the season, and he was able to leave a mark on both ends of the court in what was his first game as a starter this season. Due to this strong outing, it wouldn't be surprising to see Olynyk remaining in the starting five Wednesday against the Celtics, his former team.