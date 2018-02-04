Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Impresses in start versus Pistons
Olynyk scored 19 points (9-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt) while adding eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 loss to the Pistons.
Olynyk entered the starting lineup and received a heavy workload, with Hassan Whiteside out ill and James Johnson moving to the bench. He struggled from downtown, but he finished second on the team in scoring and led the way on the boards. Olynyk has played well when afforded the opportunity, and he could see additional opportunities in the latter part of the season if the organization decides to give him more run alongside Whiteside.
