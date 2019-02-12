Olynyk compiled 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in 28 minutes during Monday's 103-87 loss to Denver.

Olynyk continues to start for the Heat, ending with 11 points and a full line in Monday's loss. He has been less than impressive since joining the starting unit but this may have been a step in the right direction. The 13 shot-attempts were the most he has taken since December 9, an indication that he may be getting more comfortable running with the opening five.