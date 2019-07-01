Olynyk's future is clouded after Sunday's attempt by the Heat to sign-and-trade for Jimmy Butler hit a snag, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.

There's apparently some confusion as to which players were involved in the deal, so for the time being Olynyk remains in a holding pattern. Tim Cato of The Athletic reports that the initial deal between Miami and Dallas is off, but it's still very possible that Miami could end up moving Olynyk -- to the Mavs or another team -- in the coming days to facilitate the Butler acquisition.