Olynyk totaled 18 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 36 minutes in the Heat's win over the Thunder on Monday.

Olynyk put up 18 points after averaging just six points per game over his last four contests and finished one rebound shy of a double-double in Monday's win. Since joining the starting lineup permanently, he's averaged 28 minutes per game and will have an opportunity to add another productive stat line on Wednesday when the Heat travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs.