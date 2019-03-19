Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Just misses double-double in win
Olynyk totaled 18 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 36 minutes in the Heat's win over the Thunder on Monday.
Olynyk put up 18 points after averaging just six points per game over his last four contests and finished one rebound shy of a double-double in Monday's win. Since joining the starting lineup permanently, he's averaged 28 minutes per game and will have an opportunity to add another productive stat line on Wednesday when the Heat travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs.
More News
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Records huge game Wednesday•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Game-high 25 points•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Available Saturday•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Questionable with sprained ankle•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Scores 21 points in Thursday's loss•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Logs 28 points, 10 boards in loss•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.