Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Leads bench with 15 points
Olynyk scored 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3PT, 4-5 FT) to go with one rebound and one assist in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 106-101 win against Milwaukee.
While it was not quite the 21 point, eight rebound performance of Sunday, Olynyk still provided a bench-leading 15 points in 16 minutes Wednesday. In the three games since returning to the bench, the forward's minutes have fluctuated from 18 to 28 to 16 minutes. However, Olynyk responded well to the recent decrease in playing time by shooting an efficient 5-of-9 from the floor in limited action. Olynyk, who is averaging a career-high 10.7 points, could be a solid bench scoring option if he continues at his current pace.
