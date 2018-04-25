Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Leads team with 18 points Tuesday
Olynyk totaled 18 points (7-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 104-91 loss to Philadelphia.
Olynyk came off the bench but led the team in minutes played, once again usurping Hassan Whiteside in the primary five. Olynyk finishes the season with a strong all-around performance, staking his claims to be the starter come next season. Despite his changing role throughout the season, he has had a solid year and looks to be a better fit for the team moving forward.
