Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Leads team with 19 points
Olynyk totaled 19 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 98-79 victory over Cleveland.
Olynyk saw a slight reduction in his minutes Tuesday, however, this was likely due to the nature of the scoreline. Despite the lower playing time he still managed 19 points to go with three steals. He continues his strong finish to the season and has really benefitted from the absence of Hassan Whiteside (hip). Whiteside currently has no timetable for his return meaning Olynyk should continue to put up some gaudy numbers over at least the next couple of games.
