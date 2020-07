Olynyk scored a team-high 27 points (10-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two assists and a steal in 29 minutes off the bench during Saturday's scrimmage against the Jazz.

The Heat fell 101-99, but not from a lack of effort on Olynyk's part. With Bam Adebayo not quite ready to see game action, Olynyk will get plenty of run as Miami gears up for the resumption of the season, but his workload is likely to be a lot smaller when the games begin to count.