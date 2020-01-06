Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Left out of rotation
Olynyk (coach's decision) didn't appear in Sunday's 122-111 win over the Trail Blazers.
Olynyk had been limited to single-digit minutes in five of the last eight games. However, he had at least seen the floor in each of the team's first 35 games prior to this one. Meanwhile, James Johnson played 22 minutes in his first game since Nov. 27, and given Miami's depth down low it seems Olynyk's fantasy value will likely be fairly minimal going forward.
More News
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.