Olynyk (coach's decision) didn't appear in Sunday's 122-111 win over the Trail Blazers.

Olynyk had been limited to single-digit minutes in five of the last eight games. However, he had at least seen the floor in each of the team's first 35 games prior to this one. Meanwhile, James Johnson played 22 minutes in his first game since Nov. 27, and given Miami's depth down low it seems Olynyk's fantasy value will likely be fairly minimal going forward.