Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Logs 13 points off the bench
Olynyk finished with 13 points(4-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven boards, one assist, two steals and one block in 24 minutes of a 109-89 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.
Olynyk filled up the box score as one of his team's most effective players and most dangerous shooters in a game where the Heat couldn't get much else going after the opening period. With his solid shooting day from deep, Olynyk will hope the shooting woes that plagued him in October are finally behind him and he can focus on being a spark off the Miami bench. The Heat face Phoenix on Thursday.
