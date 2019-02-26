Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Logs 28 points, 10 boards in loss
Olynyk produced 28 points (11-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 41 minutes during Monday's 124-121 loss to the Suns.
Olynyk drew the start at power forward and earned a game-high minute total while Justise Winslow (knee), James Johnson (shoulder), and Derrick Jones Jr. (illness) were all sidelined. Olynyk isn't often this aggressive hunting for his own offense, but he stepped up in this one and pitched in a season high scoring total while matching his season high in rebounds.
More News
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.