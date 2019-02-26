Olynyk produced 28 points (11-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 41 minutes during Monday's 124-121 loss to the Suns.

Olynyk drew the start at power forward and earned a game-high minute total while Justise Winslow (knee), James Johnson (shoulder), and Derrick Jones Jr. (illness) were all sidelined. Olynyk isn't often this aggressive hunting for his own offense, but he stepped up in this one and pitched in a season high scoring total while matching his season high in rebounds.