Olynyk logged seven points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four steals and two assists over 23 minutes in Tuesday's 94-80 loss to Atlanta.

Olynyk remained cold from beyond the arc Tuesday, but he shot 50 percent overall while collecting a season-high four steals during the loss. Over the first half of the season, Olynyk is averaging 9.8 points and 5.7 rebounds over 26.2 minutes per game.