Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Moving to bench Saturday

Olynyk will come off the bench Saturday against the Pacers, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.

With Hassan Whiteside out, the Heat will go with a somewhat-unconventional lineup, starting Jordan Mickey at center with James Johnson at power forward. Olynyk, who got the start in Wednesday's season-opener, will move to the bench, but he should still be in line given the absence of Whiteside, who played 36 minutes Wednesday.