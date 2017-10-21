Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Moving to bench Saturday
Olynyk will come off the bench Saturday against the Pacers, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.
With Hassan Whiteside out, the Heat will go with a somewhat-unconventional lineup, starting Jordan Mickey at center with James Johnson at power forward. Olynyk, who got the start in Wednesday's season-opener, will move to the bench, but he should still be in line given the absence of Whiteside, who played 36 minutes Wednesday.
More News
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Starting at power forward Wednesday•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Posts double-double in Monday's preseason win•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Starting vs. Magic•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Shoots poorly, plays good defense Thursday•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Agrees to join Heat•
-
Kelly Olynyk: Set to become unrestricted free agent•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....