Olynyk (shoulder) did not participate in Thursday's practice and remains without a timetable for a return.

It looks like Olynyk is in store for a lengthy absence with the shoulder strain, which likely leaves him out until at least after the All-Star break with just three games left until then. In Olynyk's absence, both Bam Adebayo and James Johnson are expected to see a decent bump in playing time off the bench

