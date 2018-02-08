Heat's Kelly Olynyk: No timetable for return
Olynyk (shoulder) did not participate in Thursday's practice and remains without a timetable for a return.
It looks like Olynyk is in store for a lengthy absence with the shoulder strain, which likely leaves him out until at least after the All-Star break with just three games left until then. In Olynyk's absence, both Bam Adebayo and James Johnson are expected to see a decent bump in playing time off the bench
