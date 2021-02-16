Through his first eight games of February, Olynyk is averaging 10.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.5 three-pointers, 0.8 assists, 0.6 blocks and 0.4 steals in 25.5 minutes per contest.

Olynyk's above-average production in the rebounds and three-pointers categories makes him worthy of consideration in 12-team leagues, but he can be a bit of a roller-coaster ride due to his ever-changing playing time on a game-by-game basis. After logging exactly 31 minutes in three straight contests, Olynyk dropped down all the way to 14 in Monday's 125-118 loss to the Clippers, despite committing only two fouls on the night. For that reason, fantasy managers need not get too attached to Olynyk if a player that offers similar production with a more stable playing-time outlook is available on the waiver wire.