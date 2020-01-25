Heat's Kelly Olynyk: One board shy of double-double
Olynyk offered 19 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Friday's 122-117 loss to the Clippers.
Olynyk reached double figures in scoring and earned at least 20 minutes for the second straight game. Moreover, he matched his season high in scoring in this one, stepping up with Goran Dragic (calf), Kendrick Nunn (Achilles) and Justise Winslow (back) all sidelined and Jimmy Butler (ankle) exiting early. Still, Olynyk has been held scoreless in five of his last 10 appearances with some DNP-Coach's Decision designations sprinkled in lately as well.
