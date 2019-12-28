Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Only 17 minutes Friday
Olynyk had nine points, five rebounds and one steal in 17 minutes during Friday's 113-112 victory over Indiana.
Olynyk continues to come off the bench behind Meyers Leonard, with both players basically splitting their minutes down the middle. Olynyk has the more fantasy-friendly game of the two but neither appears as though they are going to establish a more substantial role. Olynyk is fine to roster in deeper formats but those in standard leagues can almost certainly do better than what he has to offer.
