Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Out through All-Star break
Olynyk (shoulder) will miss the Heat's final two games before the All-Star break, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.
Olynyk has already missed the last two games after injuring his shoulder Monday against Orlando, and the team will hold him out Tuesday and Wednesday leading up to the break. The 26-year-old will not travel with the team and will instead hang back in Miami to continue rehabbing with the goal of returning to action Feb. 23 in New Orleans.
More News
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...