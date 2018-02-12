Olynyk (shoulder) will miss the Heat's final two games before the All-Star break, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Olynyk has already missed the last two games after injuring his shoulder Monday against Orlando, and the team will hold him out Tuesday and Wednesday leading up to the break. The 26-year-old will not travel with the team and will instead hang back in Miami to continue rehabbing with the goal of returning to action Feb. 23 in New Orleans.