Olynyk (knee) will not play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Spurs, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Olynyk is still nursing a bruised right knee, so the Heat will hold him out of action Tuesday on a precautionary basis. There's a chance he could play Wednesday in Charlotte, but the big man should be considered day-to-day until further notice.

