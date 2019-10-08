Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Out Tuesday
Olynyk (knee) will not play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Spurs, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Olynyk is still nursing a bruised right knee, so the Heat will hold him out of action Tuesday on a precautionary basis. There's a chance he could play Wednesday in Charlotte, but the big man should be considered day-to-day until further notice.
