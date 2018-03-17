Olynyk produced 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 24 minutes in Friday's 92-91 win over the Lakers.

Olynyk has now scored in double digits in six of the last eight games, and he's seen an encouraging bump in usage over the last two contests. The fifth-year big has combined for 27 shot attempts in that pair of outings and continues to also offer solid complementary production in the area of rebounds, assists and blocks. Olynyk continues to see a solid allotment of minutes irrespective of whether he's deployed as a starter or off the bench, and Friday's production pushes his monthly averages to 10.8 points (on 45.9 percent shooting), 6.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals across 22.9 minutes over nine games.