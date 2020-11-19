Olynyk exercised his $13.2 million player option for the 2020-21 season Thursday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Though Olynyk had a couple of big games for the Heat during its NBA Finals series loss to the Lakers, those performances likely wouldn't have been enough for him to secure a deal worth more than $10-plus million annually had he opted for free agency this offseason. With that in mind, his decision to pick up his option comes as little surprise, and Olynyk should once again factor into the Heat's frontcourt rotation in 2020-21. Unless star center Bam Adebayo misses extended time at some point, however, Olynyk will likely remain off the fantasy radar in the majority of leagues.