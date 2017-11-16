Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Plays 12 minutes in Wednesday's loss
Olynyk had five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, and one steal in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 102-93 loss to the Wizards.
After scoring in double figures and seeing 20-plus minutes in five of six games in October, Olynyk has reached those marks just twice and once respectively through eight November matchups. It's likely no coincidence that starting center Hassan Whiteside was sidelined with a knee injury for five games in October, and Olynyk hasn't been sharing the floor with Whiteside much lately.
