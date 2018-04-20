Olynyk contributed nine points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Thursday's 128-108 loss to the 76ers.

Olynyk saw plenty of run in Game 3 due to Hasaan Whiteside's early foul trouble, but didn't capitalize on it, failing to reach double-digit points for the first time this series. He has seen 30-plus minutes in each game of this series, but may be called upon more defensively in the paint now that Joel Embiid has returned from injury.