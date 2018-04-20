Olynyk contributed nine points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Thursday's 128-108 loss to the 76ers.

Olynyk saw plenty of run in Game 3 due to Hasaan Whiteside's early foul trouble, but didn't capitalize on it, failing to reach double-digit points for the first time this series. He has seen 30-plus minutes in each game of this series, but may be called upon more defensively in the paint now that Joel Embiid has returned from injury.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories