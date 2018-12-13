Olynyk finished with 14 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 111-84 loss to Utah.

Olynyk was the best player for the Heat in what can only be described as a thumping. He continues to play well having now scored in double-figures in seven straight games. He has also recorded at least one steal in all seven games while averaging almost seven rebounds. Hassan Whiteside (personal) is due back Friday which could impact Olynyk's playing time. That being said, James Johnson has not been setting the world on fire and could make way for some more of Olynyk.